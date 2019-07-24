Padres' Chris Paddack: Falters in sixth inning
Paddack (6-5) was handed the loss Tuesday against the Mets after giving up three runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked two.
Paddack delivered five frames of one-run ball, but he returned for the sixth inning and allowed two runs on a walk and two hits, including a homer from Robinson Cano, his second of three homers for the game. The 23-year-old has a 2.84 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 99:21 K:BB through 17 starts in his impressive rookie campaign.
