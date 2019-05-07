Padres' Chris Paddack: Fans career-high 11 against Mets
Paddack (3-1) picked up the win in Monday's 4-0 victory over the Mets, scattering four hits and a walk over 7.2 scoreless innings while striking out a career-high 11.
The rookie was simply brilliant in a clash with reigning NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom and reigning NL Rookie of the Month Pete Alonso, generating a massive 21 swinging strikes among his 91 pitches (66 total strikes). Paddack allowed only one runner to even reach scoring position, and he now boasts a 1.55 ERA and 46:10 K:BB through 40.2 innings. With Cal Quantrill getting another start Tuesday and an off day coming Thursday, Paddack appears set to get some extra rest before taking the mound again next week on the road against the Dodgers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal