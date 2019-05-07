Paddack (3-1) picked up the win in Monday's 4-0 victory over the Mets, scattering four hits and a walk over 7.2 scoreless innings while striking out a career-high 11.

The rookie was simply brilliant in a clash with reigning NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom and reigning NL Rookie of the Month Pete Alonso, generating a massive 21 swinging strikes among his 91 pitches (66 total strikes). Paddack allowed only one runner to even reach scoring position, and he now boasts a 1.55 ERA and 46:10 K:BB through 40.2 innings. With Cal Quantrill getting another start Tuesday and an off day coming Thursday, Paddack appears set to get some extra rest before taking the mound again next week on the road against the Dodgers.