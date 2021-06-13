Paddack (3-5) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out nine over six innings to earn the win Sunday versus the Mets.

The only damage on the 25-year-old's line with a two-run home run by Jose Peraza in the fifth inning. Paddack has posted quality starts in four of his last five outings, and he also notched a season high with nine strikeouts Sunday. He's pitched to a 4.14 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 57:13 K:BB across 58.2 innings this year. The right-hander lines up for a home start versus Cincinnati next week.