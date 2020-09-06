Paddack (3-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.2 innings as he was charged with the loss Saturday against Oakland.

Paddack has been inconsistent recently, and he's been charged with losses in four of his last six starts as a result. He struggled early in Saturday's contest as he gave up four runs over the first two innings, but he was able to settle down after that. However, the Padres' offense couldn't keep pace as Paddack added another loss to his record. He'll attempt to bounce back at home Thursday against the Giants.