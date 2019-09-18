Padres' Chris Paddack: Finishes rookie season in style
Paddack will not make another start this season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. He gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out nine Tuesday against the Brewers but did not factor in the decision.
He pitched well enough to get the win in his final start, but Lorenzo Cain hit a solo home run on the lone hit Paddack surrendered. The Padres played it safe with their young ace, limiting him to 84 pitches (54 strikes) even though he was in complete control through the fifth inning. The only thing standing in the way of Paddack being a true ace going forward is a reliable third pitch, but he is just 23 years old, so it's unfair to say he's a finished product. If he comes back next year with a quality breaking ball, Paddack could emerge as one of the best starters in the game.
