Paddack (6-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Marlins, allowing one run on one hit and one walk over 7.2 innings while striking out eight.

The rookie flirted with history in his first career start against the organization that traded him for Fernando Rodney in 2016, losing a perfect game on a throwing error in the sixth but still maintaining a no-hitter through seven until Starlin Castro led off the eighth inning with a solo shot. Paddack now sports a 2.70 ERA and 95:19 K:BB through 90 innings.