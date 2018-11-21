Padres' Chris Paddack: Granted Rule 5 draft protection
Paddack's contract was purchased by the Padres on Tuesday.
Paddack will be shielded from the Rule 5 draft after being added on to the 40-man roster. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 but looked healthy last year, posting a 1.91 ERA with 37 punchouts over 37 frames with Double-A San Antonio.
More News
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Healthy, shut down for season•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Continues to thrive at Double-A•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Unchallenged in Double-A debut•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Earns promotion to Double-A•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Racking up strikeouts in Cal League•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Set for season debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...