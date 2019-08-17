Paddack (7-6) was given the loss after surrendering five runs (four earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out six over 4.2 innings Friday against the Phillies.

Paddack was hit for one run in the second inning, two in the third and two more in the fifth before being lifted from the ballgame. Unfortunately, his team failed to provide him with any run support while he was in the game. The 23-year-old right-hander didn't appear to have his best stuff Friday night, but he still owns a 3.44 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 121 punchouts over 115 innings this season.