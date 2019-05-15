Paddack (3-2) struggled against the Dodgers on Tuesday, giving up six runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk in 4.2 innings to take the loss. He struck out three.

The rookie sensation breezed through the first two innings before a pair of two-run homers in the third turned the game around. Paddack had trouble putting hitters away in this one, as his three strikeouts were a season low. Meanwhile, the five hits he allowed were a season high -- which speaks volumes about how well we has pitched this year. Despite the rough outing, he'll take an impressive 1.99 ERA and 0.75 WHIP into Pittsburgh in his next start Sunday.