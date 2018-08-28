Padres' Chris Paddack: Healthy, shut down for season
Paddack has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
The Padres understandably opted to cap Paddack at 90 innings in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old looked sharp across 17 starts with High-A Lake Elsinore and Double-A San Antonio, posting a combined 2.10 ERA, 120:8 K:BB and 0.82 WHIP. He'll likely report back to San Antonio to start the 2019 season and could push his way to the majors if he keeps on impressing on the farm.
