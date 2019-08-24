Paddack (7-7) was charged with the loss against the Red Sox on Friday after lasting just 2.1 innings while allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk.

Paddack was lifted after tossing a career-low 2.1 innings as the Red Sox rattled off six runs, matching another career worst. It was the first time all season that he failed to record any strikeouts. The right-hander allowed three runs in the first inning on a home run to J.D. Martinez, then another three in the second largely due to back-to-back doubles by Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts. With the tough loss, Paddack drops to a 3.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 121:27 K:BB on the season. The 23-year-old heads to the Bay Area for a road contest with the Giants on Thursday.