Padres' Chris Paddack: Hit hard in loss
Paddack (7-7) was charged with the loss against the Red Sox on Friday after lasting just 2.1 innings while allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk.
Paddack was lifted after tossing a career-low 2.1 innings as the Red Sox rattled off six runs, matching another career worst. It was the first time all season that he failed to record any strikeouts. The right-hander allowed three runs in the first inning on a home run to J.D. Martinez, then another three in the second largely due to back-to-back doubles by Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts. With the tough loss, Paddack drops to a 3.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 121:27 K:BB on the season. The 23-year-old heads to the Bay Area for a road contest with the Giants on Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...