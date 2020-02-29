Play

Paddack is focusing on improving his curveball in spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Per Cassavell, Paddack's curve was tighter than usual in his initial spring-training start Wednesday. His velocity on the pitch also "ticked into the high 70s" after averaging 76.1 mph last season. A refined curveball could be the key to Paddack taking his game to the next level after an impressive rookie campaign. Per Statcast, opposing batters hit .267 against the pitch last season in contrast to the paltry .198 mark they registered against his other offerings.

