Padres' Chris Paddack: Honing curveball
Paddack is focusing on improving his curveball in spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Per Cassavell, Paddack's curve was tighter than usual in his initial spring-training start Wednesday. His velocity on the pitch also "ticked into the high 70s" after averaging 76.1 mph last season. A refined curveball could be the key to Paddack taking his game to the next level after an impressive rookie campaign. Per Statcast, opposing batters hit .267 against the pitch last season in contrast to the paltry .198 mark they registered against his other offerings.
More News
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Sharp in spring debut•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Finishes rookie season in style•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Set to start next week•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Hoping to start next week•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Whiffs eight in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base has its upside plays, but it's the weakest of the infield positions.