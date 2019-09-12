Paddack hopes to start next week in Milwaukee, but the Padres were noncommittal after Wednesday's victory over the Cubs, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The team has not revealed its end-of-season plan for Paddack, not even to Paddack himself. "We didn't really have a specific number [of innings]," Paddack said. "I'll get ready for Milwaukee until they tell me otherwise." Paddack hit a rough stretch there in August but has rebounded with a 0.49 ERA and 23:3 K:BB in his last three starts (18.1 innings). He's logged 135.2 innings so far this year after throwing 90 frames last season in his return from Tommy John surgery.