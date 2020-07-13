Paddack completed six innings in an intrasquad game Sunday, unofficially throwing 71 pitches, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
There are no official stats for intrasquad games, but Acee notes that Paddack looked sharp in blazing through six innings despite a pair of errors committed behind him. While the Padres have yet to name their Opening Day starter, it is widely assumed that Paddack will receive the honor given his superb 2019 campaign and effectiveness in both spring training and summer camp.
More News
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Strong in intrasquad competition•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Hopes to build up to six innings•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Hurls three scoreless frames•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Honing curveball•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Sharp in spring debut•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Finishes rookie season in style•