Padres' Chris Paddack: Hurls three scoreless frames
Paddack did not allow a run in three innings of work in a Cactus League matchup against the White Sox on Monday. He gave up two hits and one walk while striking out one.
Paddack not only held the White Sox scoreless in the start, he did so while working on his worst pitch. Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Paddack threw curveballs on nine of 42 pitches as part of a committed effort to improve his third offering. Should he find success with the pitch this season, the 24-year-old could further distinguish himself among the game's best young hurlers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...