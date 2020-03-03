Paddack did not allow a run in three innings of work in a Cactus League matchup against the White Sox on Monday. He gave up two hits and one walk while striking out one.

Paddack not only held the White Sox scoreless in the start, he did so while working on his worst pitch. Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Paddack threw curveballs on nine of 42 pitches as part of a committed effort to improve his third offering. Should he find success with the pitch this season, the 24-year-old could further distinguish himself among the game's best young hurlers.