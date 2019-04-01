Padres' Chris Paddack: Impresses in MLB debut
Paddack allowed one run on two hits and a walk while taking the no-decision in Sunday's win over the Giants. He struck out seven.
One of the Padres' best prospects, Paddack lived up to the hype with a terrific big-league debut. The 23-year-old cruised through four innings without allowing a hit but was eventually tagged with an RBI double from Pablo Sandoval. However, he'll get a much tougher test against St. Louis on Saturday.
