Paddack allowed one run on two hits and a walk while taking the no-decision in Sunday's win over the Giants. He struck out seven.

One of the Padres' best prospects, Paddack lived up to the hype with a terrific big-league debut. The 23-year-old cruised through four innings without allowing a hit but was eventually tagged with an RBI double from Pablo Sandoval. However, he'll get a much tougher test against St. Louis on Saturday.