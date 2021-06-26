Paddack allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters in 2.1 innings Friday against the Diamondbacks. He did not end up factoring into the decision.

Paddack was a complete no-show Friday after combining to let up four runs while striking out 20 batters over his last two starts. He had a clean opening inning but allowed three runs in the second after allowing a bases-loaded single and then a double before finally getting out of trouble. He couldn't escape the third after letting up four consecutive hits, which amounted to two more runs for the Diamondbacks. It was undoubtedly a very rough outing for the 25-year-old righty, as his ERA shot up to a 4.68. He'll look to turn things around in his next start which is currently scheduled to be against the Reds next week.