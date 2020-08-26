Paddack (2-3) allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

As AJ Cassavell of MLB.com noted during the game, Paddack's fastball continues to be an issue. His average fastball velocity is actually up a bit, but he entered Tuesday's game with a .316 BAA on his fastball, with six home runs and a .772 SLG on 292 heaters thrown. The Mariners jumped on the fastball early and added a couple runs in the sixth, one after Paddack was pulled from the game. Paddack now has a 5.15 ERA, but there has been nothing from the team to suggest he may be injured. If we don't hear of anything on that front in the coming days, Paddack should take the ball Sunday in Colorado.