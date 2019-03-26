Paddack appears on track to make his big-league debut Sunday against the Giants, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Although the Padres have yet to confirm, Paddack is in line to begin the 2019 campaign with the big-league club. He's made an impressive comeback from Tommy John surgery and impressed his skipper during spring training, proving that he's ready for the next level. Paddack posted an impressive 2.13 ERA with 20 strikeouts and just two walks over 12.2 innings during camp.