Paddack (2-2) lasted only three innings against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one and suffering the loss.

Paddack exited after throwing only 52 pitches, the lowest total of his young career. He was hit hard in the brief outing, giving up a pair of home runs in the first inning and another in the second. In total, five of LA's six hits against the Padres ace went for extra bases, and he managed only one punchout on the night. The right-hander's ERA ballooned to 4.91 with the tough outing, and his WHIP now stands at 1.17. Paddack will try to get back on the right track when he takes on the Rangers on the road Tuesday in his next scheduled start.