Paddack (1-1) earned the win Thursday after holding the Pirates to three runs (one earned) on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out four across five innings.
After giving up an RBI double to Erik Gonzalez in the second inning, Paddack blanked the Padres until a throwing error by Tucupita Marcano in the fifth allowed a pair of runs to score. Overall, Paddack looked his best of the season, pitching past four innings for the first time while recording a season-high four strikeouts. The 25-year-old's Spring Training struggles carried over into his first two starts, so it was promising to see him straighten things out. Paddack is poised to pitch again Tuesday against the Brewers.
