Manager Jayce Tingler said Paddack (undisclosed) could return from the injured list to start Sunday at San Francisco, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 25-year-old was placed on the injured list April 30 without an injury designation, so it's probable he's been going through the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Paddack has been out for just over a week, and it's unclear if he would face any limitations if cleared to start Sunday's series finale.