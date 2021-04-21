Paddack (1-2) allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across five innings, taking the loss Tuesday against the Brewers.

Paddack pitched well aside from the five-run third inning. To his credit, only Billy McKinney's solo shot was earned because of a Jurickson Profar error that led to four more runs. However, Paddack struggled to get himself out of the inning. The 25-year-old looked better in his last two starts with a 1.80 ERA and 11 strikeouts compared to his first two starts with a 5.63 ERA and six strikeouts. He has a date scheduled with the Dodgers on Sunday.