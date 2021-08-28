Paddack (oblique) will throw a bullpen session Saturday and will likely start Monday or Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Paddack threw a bullpen session early in the week, and he tossed a bullpen in full uniform ahead of Saturday's series finale against the Angels. The Padres haven't yet made an official announcement regarding the right-hander's status, but he'll likely be cleared to return early next week after he missed just over a month due to a left oblique strain.
