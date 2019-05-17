Paddack will take his next turn in Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

For the first time all season, the rookie looked mortal while taking the loss Tuesday, serving up six runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk while lasting just 4.2 innings. Though Paddack would be available on four days' rest Sunday against the Pirates, he'll be denied a two-start week while the Padres stick to the plan they've followed all season and give him a fifth day off between turns. San Diego is expected to add a temporary sixth starter to the rotation Sunday, with Triple-A El Paso hurler Cal Quantrill probably representing the top candidate to fill the opening.