Paddack pitched three scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four in the Padres' win over the Giants on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Paddack was pulled after 53 pitches through three innings of work. He was expected to have a short start after missing a week with an undisclosed injury. Despite being his shortest start, it was his first start in which he didn't allow any runs. The 25-year-old's 4.78 ERA is the worst amongst Padres' starters. His FIP entering Sunday was 3.22, showing that he's allowing a high average on balls in play.