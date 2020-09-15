Paddack (ankle) completed a bullpen session Monday and appears on track to start either Wednesday in San Diego against the Dodgers or Friday against the Mariners in Seattle, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Paddack was removed from his previous start Sept. 11 after two innings due to a sprained right ankle, but the Padres don't seem overly concerned about the injury. Thanks to an off day Thursday to go along with a bullpen that hasn't been overtaxed during the team's seven-game winning streak, the Padres would have the luxury of taking a cautious approach with Paddack and waiting until Friday to use him. If manager Jayce Tingler decides to go that route, the Padres could treat Wednesday as a bullpen game, with former rotation member Joey Lucchesi being the top candidate to eat most of the innings.