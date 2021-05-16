Paddack did not factor in the decision against St. Louis on Saturday. He hurled four innings, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two.

The right-hander was effective in the outing, but a high pitch count prevented him from picking up his second win. Paddack's only allowed run of the game came as the result of a Yadier Molina home run in the fourth inning, and he did not allow any additional extra-base hits. He is tentatively slated to next take the mound at home against Seattle next week.