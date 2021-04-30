Paddack was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Friday.

The Padres didn't provide an explanation for Paddack's placement on the injured list, which signals that his absence could be related to the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return. The right-hander had been in line to start Monday's game against the Pirates, but right-hander Miguel Diaz's contract was selected in a corresponding move, and he could fill in as a starter if Paddack is unable to pitch.