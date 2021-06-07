Paddack (2-5) lost Sunday's 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Mets, going six innings and allowing three runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Paddack posted his third quality start in 11 turns Sunday but opposing starter Marcus Stroman and two Mets relievers were able to keep a potent Padres offense in check. The decent yet unspectacular outing has become commonplace for Paddack this year, with a key takeaway being the six innings pitched, which ties his season high, while the six strikeouts were one off his peak.