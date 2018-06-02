Padres' Chris Paddack: Racking up strikeouts in Cal League
Paddack has supplied a 2.27 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 51:2 K:BB across 31.2 innings for High-A Lake Elsinore this season.
Acquired in 2016 in the deal that sent Fernando Rodney to the Marlins, Paddack has been one of the most dominant arms in the California League and looks like the unquestioned top right-handed pitching prospect in the San Diego system. Blessed with a mid-90s fastball and a devastating changeup, Paddack has overwhelmed opposing hitters over parts of three seasons in the minors, compiling a 161:14 K:BB in 119.1 career innings. While the 22-year-old's raw numbers would imply that he belongs in the top tier of pitching prospects, health concerns have kept Paddack from reaching that stature. Paddack missed the entire 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and there's some fear that his high-effort delivery could make him susceptible to additional arm injuries that would prevent him from fulfilling his considerable upside.
