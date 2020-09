Paddack was removed from Thursday's game against the Giants at the start of the third inning for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The only sign of injury for the right-hander was a drop in fastball velocity from 94-95 mph in the first inning to 91-92 mph in the second, according to Acee. He punched out four and allowed a solo homer to Wilmer Flores before departing.