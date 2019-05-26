Padres' Chris Paddack: Scratched with neck stiffness
Paddack was scratched from Sunday's start against the Blue Jays with neck stiffness, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Paddack apparently woke up with a stiff neck and will be unable to pitch in Sunday's series finale, with Robbie Erlin making the spot start. The Padres currently plan for Paddack to retake the mound Wednesday against the Yankees.
