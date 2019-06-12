Padres' Chris Paddack: Sent to minors
Paddack was optioned to High-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
The Padres are looking to monitor the young right-hander's innings, so he'll head to the minors for the time being to rest for what is expected to be a short period of time before ultimately rejoining the Padres. It seems like a good time for a reset for Paddack, as he's allowed a combined 13 runs (12 earned) across 14.1 innings over his last three appearances. The Padres have yet to announce who will replace Paddack in the rotation at this point.
