Paddack is set to make his season debut for High-A Inland Empire on Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The appearance will be Paddack's first since 2016, as he missed the entirety of last year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He's a potential future mid-rotation starter with promising command and an excellent changeup, though his injury obviously adds some risk to his profile. In 87.2 innings in the low minors, the righty has an excellent 1.54 ERA, striking out 110 batters while walking just 12.