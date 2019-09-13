Paddack will be making a start against the Brewers next week, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres have entertained thoughts of shutting Paddack down for the season as his 135.2 innings have blown away the 90 he pitched in the minors in 2018, but Paddack's desire to remain in the rotation and his success over the past three games likely inspired the organization to give him another turn. Although manager Andy Green did not specify which day Paddack will start, the Padres' six-man rotation has him in line to be on the mound Tuesday in Milwaukee. Over his last three starts, Paddack has thrown 18.1 innings, allowing only one run while striking out 23.