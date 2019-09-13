Padres' Chris Paddack: Set to start next week
Paddack will be making a start against the Brewers next week, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The Padres have entertained thoughts of shutting Paddack down for the season as his 135.2 innings have blown away the 90 he pitched in the minors in 2018, but Paddack's desire to remain in the rotation and his success over the past three games likely inspired the organization to give him another turn. Although manager Andy Green did not specify which day Paddack will start, the Padres' six-man rotation has him in line to be on the mound Tuesday in Milwaukee. Over his last three starts, Paddack has thrown 18.1 innings, allowing only one run while striking out 23.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...