Paddack tossed seven innings against the Phillies on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander bounced back from a rough previous start during which he allowed five runs in 2.1 frames against Arizona. Paddack demonstrated solid control against Philadelphia, throwing 67 of 95 pitches for strikes. Perhaps most impressively, he absorbed a rough first inning in which the Phillies tallied two runs and held them to only one more tally the rest of the way. Paddack has had an up-and-down campaign, compiling a 4-5 record along with a 4.56 ERA. He's pitching well enough to remain in San Diego's rotation but has been a middling fantasy asset. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start against Washington on Wednesday.