Paddack (5-6) picked up the win Friday versus Washington. He allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in five innings.

All Paddack had to do Friday was complete five innings to earn the win, as the Padres supported him with a franchise-best 24 runs in the contest. While it was far from a strong outing for the right-hander, he was able to get in the win column for the first time since June 18. He's struggled to a 5.49 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 83:19 K:BB through 82 innings overall. Paddack lines up for a road start in Atlanta next week.