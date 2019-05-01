Paddack (2-1) picked up the win against the Braves on Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over six innings, striking out five and walking one as the Padres won 4-3.

The rookie continues to look like an ace in the early going, as his latest sharp outing moves his ERA to 1.93 and his WHIP to 0.70 through 33 innings. Perhaps most impressively, he's holding opponents to a minuscule .126 batting average, with only 14 hits allowed over his six starts. Paddack is scheduled to take the mound next on the road against the Dodgers on Sunday.