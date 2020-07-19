Paddack unofficially threw 87 pitches over six innings in an intrasquad game Saturday, allowing two runs and striking out eight batters, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Paddack gave up a long home run to Fernando Tatis but was otherwise dominant in his final intrasquad outing of the summer. The right-hander's next appearance is likely to come as the Padres' Opening Day starter against Arizona on Friday.