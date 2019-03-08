Paddack tossed four scoreless innings against the Athletics in Cactus League play on Friday, scattering three hits and striking out seven with no walks in San Diego's 6-5 defeat.

Paddack gave up a pair of runs in 2.2 innings in his last start, but the right-hander bounced back with a sharp outing in this contest, lowering his spring training ERA down to 2.08. If Paddack ends up parlaying his strong spring into a spot in the big-league rotation, manager Andy Green said the team will be "cognizant of his workload throughout the season" given that the 23-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery two years ago.