Paddack tossed four scoreless innings against the Athletics in Cactus League play on Friday, scattering three hits and striking out seven with no walks in San Diego's 6-5 defeat.

Paddack gave up a pair of runs in 2.2 innings in his last start, but the right-hander bounced back with a sharp outing in this contest, lowering his spring training ERA down to 2.08. If Paddack ends up parlaying his strong spring into a spot in the big-league rotation, manager Andy Green said the team will be "cognizant of his workload throughout the season" given that the 23-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery two years ago.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...