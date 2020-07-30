Paddack didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's contest between the Giants and the Padres. He tossed five innings of two-run ball, giving up six hits while fanning six.

Paddack's night ended three outs away from what would've been a second straight quality start, but he has been pitching well to start the season -- he has allowed two runs while fanning 10 across 11 innings. His next scheduled start is slated for Aug. 3 at home against the Dodgers.