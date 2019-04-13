Padres' Chris Paddack: Sharp in no-decision
Paddack didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out five.
The rookie was in attack mode from the jump, throwing 66 of 88 pitches for strikes and starting 17 of 20 batters with first-pitch strikes, but he still got the hook before recording his first quality start. Paddack will take a sparkling 1.29 ERA and 16:6 K:BB through 14 innings into his next outing, at home Thursday against the Reds.
