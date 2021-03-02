Paddack worked two scoreless innings Monday in the Padres' 1-0 loss to the Cubs in Cactus League play. He gave up no hits and one walk and struck out three.

After a rocky 2020 season, Paddack appeared to recapture the impressive form he displayed a rookie in 2019 in his spring debut. He allowed only one baserunner on the afternoon and had his changeup working, as he induced swinging strikes from Anthony Rizzo and David Bote with the off-speed pitch to retire both hitters. The changeup should remain Paddack's top weapon in 2021, but the key to a bounce-back season will hinge on him finding more success with his four-seamer. He spent much of the offseason refining his mechanics for his fastball, and the initial returns were encouraging. His other strikeout on the day came when Javier Baez swung and missed at a two-strike heater.