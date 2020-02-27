Paddack pitched two scoreless innings in his first spring-training appearance Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out three in a win over Cleveland.

Paddack was dominant in the first inning, throwing strikes on nine of 10 pitches and picking up two punchouts. He gave up a double to ex-teammate Franmil Reyes leading off the second inning but retired the following three batters in order. Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, manager Jayce Tingler jokingly indicated that Paddack won't be throwing 250 innings this season -- no MLB pitcher has accomplished that feat since 2011 -- but he should have no restrictions as he looks to build upon an outstanding rookie campaign.