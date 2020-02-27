Padres' Chris Paddack: Sharp in spring debut
Paddack pitched two scoreless innings in his first spring-training appearance Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out three in a win over Cleveland.
Paddack was dominant in the first inning, throwing strikes on nine of 10 pitches and picking up two punchouts. He gave up a double to ex-teammate Franmil Reyes leading off the second inning but retired the following three batters in order. Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, manager Jayce Tingler jokingly indicated that Paddack won't be throwing 250 innings this season -- no MLB pitcher has accomplished that feat since 2011 -- but he should have no restrictions as he looks to build upon an outstanding rookie campaign.
More News
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Finishes rookie season in style•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Set to start next week•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Hoping to start next week•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Whiffs eight in no-decision•
-
Padres' Chris Paddack: Dominant in win over Giants•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...