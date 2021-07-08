Paddack (4-6) took the loss against Washington on Wednesday, hurling two-plus innings and allowing nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out two.

Paddack fell behind early in the contest, surrendering a three-run homer to Juan Soto in the first inning. Things didn't get much better for the right-hander from there, as he allowed four more runs in the second before departing in the third inning without recording an out. The disastrous outing was a fitting cap to an inconsistent first half of the campaign for Paddack, who has allowed one or zero earned runs in five of his outings but five or more four times. He'll carry a disappointing 5.40 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come in Atlanta after the All-Star break.