Paddack pitched 2.1 innings against Colorado in a Cactus League contest Monday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one.

Paddack is slated for a spot in the Padres' rotation to open the campaign, but he may not last long given San Diego's starting options if he is unable to turn the corner from a rough spring. Over 11 Cactus League innings, the right-hander posted a 10.64 ERA and 2.09 WHIP along with an unimpressive 8:7 K:BB. Paddack's first regular-season start is likely to come April 4 against Arizona.