Paddack surrendered two runs on four hits and a walk across 2.2 innings Sunday in the Padres' 11-3 exhibition loss to the Rangers.

Paddack turned heads after giving up an unearned run and striking out four in two innings during his Cactus League debut Feb. 26, but the right-hander had a rougher go of things in his second outing. On the positive side, he still whiffed more than a batter per inning, and only one of the four hits he allowed went for extra bases. Manager Andy Green has previously stated that Paddack has a "good chance" to make the Padres' Opening Day rotation, but the most likely outcome is that the 23-year-old heads to Triple-A El Paso to begin the season.