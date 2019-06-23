Padres' Chris Paddack: Solid five frames in return
Paddack allowed two runs on five hits and three walks across five innings during Saturday's 6-3 loss at Pittsburgh. He had one strikeout and did not factor in the decision
Paddack kept the Pirates without a hit through the first four innings, but they had three hits in the fifth, including a two-run homer from Jose Osuna. Overall it was a good performance from Paddack after spending the previous 10 days in the minors to help manage his workload. The 23-year-old has a 3.18 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 73:16 K:BB through 70.2 innings and figures to take the mound next weekend versus the Cardinals.
