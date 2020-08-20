Paddack did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's win over the Rangers, allowing one run on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out five across six innings.

Aside from serving up a solo home run to Rougned Odor in the second inning, Paddack kept the Rangers in check. The 24-year-old, who has struggled with a weaker fastball this year, was coming off a rough start against the Dodgers last time out, so it was nice to see him rebound. He'll carry a 4.26 ERA and 1.14 WHIP into next Wednesday's matchup against Seattle.